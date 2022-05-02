Lakers: LeBron Boasts About Bronny James' Development

Since LeBron James' son, Bronny James began playing basketball, he has been in the spotlight. It does not matter what he is doing, but when he is playing for his High School team at Sierra Canyon, all eyes are on him.

Recently, there was a highlight reel that was posted to Twitter of Bronny James' latest season that went viral. The young athlete is seen putting in work out on the court. LeBron James quoted the post on Twitter and hyped up his son.

Bronny James High School career has had some setbacks because of COVID-19 and injuries. Not only did the pandemic prevent his sophomore season from beginning on time, but the young athlete tore his meniscus in the same year.

Although, this season was Bronny James' junior year at Sierra Canyon and he was named No. 40 on ESPN's top 100 seniors. James has had this year to shine and show off his true talent.

However, next year, Bronny James will be starting his senior year at Sierra Canyon and he will be looked at even more closely as the gap closes on when he will enter the NBA Draft. James will be eligible to enter the NBA Draft in 2024 after his senior year and depending on where he goes, his father, LeBron James, could follow if he gets the opportunity.