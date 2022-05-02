Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron Boasts About Bronny James' Development

Lakers: LeBron Boasts About Bronny James' Development

LeBron James will never hold back on how proud he is of his son Bronny James.

LeBron James will never hold back on how proud he is of his son Bronny James.

Since LeBron James' son, Bronny James began playing basketball, he has been in the spotlight. It does not matter what he is doing, but when he is playing for his High School team at Sierra Canyon, all eyes are on him. 

Recently, there was a highlight reel that was posted to Twitter of Bronny James' latest season that went viral. The young athlete is seen putting in work out on the court. LeBron James quoted the post on Twitter and hyped up his son. 

Bronny James High School career has had some setbacks because of COVID-19 and injuries. Not only did the pandemic prevent his sophomore season from beginning on time, but the young athlete tore his meniscus in the same year. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although, this season was Bronny James' junior year at Sierra Canyon and he was named No. 40 on ESPN's top 100 seniors. James has had this year to shine and show off his true talent. 

However, next year, Bronny James will be starting his senior year at Sierra Canyon and he will be looked at even more closely as the gap closes on when he will enter the NBA Draft. James will be eligible to enter the NBA Draft in 2024 after his senior year and depending on where he goes, his father, LeBron James, could follow if he gets the opportunity. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17328248 (1)
News

Previewing LA's Projected Depth Chart for Next Season

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_17542600
News

Lakers: LA Insider Explains Why Russell Westbrook-Pacers Trade is Team's Best Option

By Brenna White7 hours ago
USATSI_14774044_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Pushes for LA to Hire Mark Jackson as Next Head Coach

By Brenna White19 hours ago
lebron-durant
News

Lakers: Kevin Durant Refutes Notion that LeBron James Picks LA's Roster

By Brenna WhiteMay 1, 2022
USATSI_17484773_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Given Permission to Interview Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach Darvin Ham

By Eric EulauApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17910294
News

Lakers: LeBron James Considering Not Signing Contract Extension with LA

By Brenna WhiteApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17733009
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson Defends Jerry West Amid "Winning Time" Drama

By Brenna WhiteApr 30, 2022
USATSI_17613938
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Signs Shoe Deal with Chinese Company

By Brenna WhiteApr 30, 2022