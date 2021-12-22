Lakers LeBron James Addresses LA's Performance So Far This Season

LeBron James made sure to tell everyone what he thinks about the Lakers so far this season.

It is no secret that the Lakers have struggled so far this season. However, before the season even started, there was already talk of if the Lakers would make their way to another Championship because of how stacked their roster was. Although, all of that talk began to slowly shift as L.A. could not produce much out on the court. Now, as the season has continued and the Lakers end another night with a brutal loss, LeBron James did not hold back.

After the Suns vs. Lakers matchup, James talked about if he can truly assess this L.A. team with what he has seen so far.

"We have no idea of what this team can be of. When you have, you know, Trev who, this is his second game back, no K. Nunn. I missed a bunch of games, now AD’s out. A bunch of guys in protocol, our head coach is out, so I can’t really fully assess what we have when we haven't been whole. I can't remember the last time we played the same starting lineup or had the same rotation coming off the bench.”

The Lakers roster has had to find multiple ways to adapt to all of the problems that they face each week. This team has not shown its true potential and it does not look like fans will get to see that if the season continues like this. Although losing players constantly does not help, this L.A. team should be producing much more out on the court.

The Lakers fell short to the Suns on Tuesday night, 108-to-90, and even though they showed that they have the capability to get into scoring position, they could not follow through with it. L.A. had to make roster moves quickly and it did not go in their favor. The entire team seemed off on Tuesday night, except for James. LeBron James scored a total of 34 points, alongside 7 rebounds within 34 minutes of playing time. James was also 6-for-6 on free throws.

For the rest of the team, it was not as pretty. Talen Horton-Tucker was 0-for-8 on three-pointers and Isaiah Thomas was 0-for-6 on three-pointers. The two highest-scoring players of the night were Russell Westbrook and LeBron James.

This will not be the only problem the Lakers face, but if they can get their star players back in the lineup, things could change for the better.