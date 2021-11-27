Lakers: LeBron James Admits He Played a Horrible Game on Friday Night

LBJ did not like how he played against the Kings, and it wasn't great.

The Lakers lost a game that they were absolutely not supposed to lose on Friday night. They faced off against the 7-12 Kings who have absolutely no expectations. Not only that, but Sacramento was also down two starters in Friday night's game and lost another just a few minutes into the game.

Through a series of missed opportunities by the Lakers and clutch shots by the Kings, the two teams went to triple-overtime. Los Angeles turned the ball over 19 times and Sacramento walked away with the 141-137 win.

But LeBron James was a big part of the problem in the loss. The Lakers star admitted after the loss that he played a horrible game, and shouldered the responsibility to be better when the team is struggling like they are.

I feel like I played a horrible game individually. I hold myself to a higher standard than that. I know I got to be better for this team, especially with everything we’re going through right now.

James had 30 points in a ridiculous 50 minutes on the court for the Lakers. But he also shot just 10-for-25 from the field and missed 11 three-point opportunities. That hurt Los Angeles, especially late in the game.

On the plus side, James did shoot 8-for-11 at the free throw line, which helped his cause. But mediocre performances from Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook put a lot more of the pressure on LBJ.

Up next, the Lakers will welcome the Pistons into town on Sunday night. It will be interesting to see if LeBron is available after playing 50 minutes and dealing with that abdominal strain.