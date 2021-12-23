Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: LeBron James Admits He Still Has No Idea What This Team Can Do
    Publish date:

    Lakers: LeBron James Admits He Still Has No Idea What This Team Can Do

    With a lack of roster health, LBJ still does not know.
    Author:

    With a lack of roster health, LBJ still does not know.

    The Lakers continue to disappoint so far this season. After a big loss to the Suns on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, they fell back to the .500 mark at 16-16. And with a tough slate of games on the horizon, things aren't exactly looking up. 

    And in all fairness to Frank Vogel and his squad, they have yet to play a game at full health. The COVID-19 outbreaks can partially be attributed to that, but there are deeper injuries plaguing the Lakers. 

    That's sort of the argument made by LeBron James following their loss to the Suns. The Lakers star sounded a little exasperated when asked if they can truly assess where they are as a team at this point in the season. 

    I don’t know. I mean, I don’t think so. … We don’t know. We have no idea what this team can be. …How can we really fully assess what we have when we haven’t been whole? I can’t remember the last time we played the same starting lineup and had the same rotation coming off the bench. It’s been a long time. So, it’s hard to assess that.

    Read More

    The Lakers are truly a team searching for their identity just over 30 games into the season. But they're also in danger of falling under .500, something that James has not had happen with a team through 33 games since 2007-08.

    Keep in mind, the Lakers just got Trevor Ariza into games as well, and they're still missing Kendrick Nunn. Both of those guys are supposed to be a pretty big part of the Lakers' rotations.

    They're also now playing without Anthony Davis for at least a month after an MCL sprain in his knee. That certainly complicates things moving forward as the Lakers won't be back at full roster health until closer to February. The hope is that they can maintain pace in the Western Conference until then, but much of it will fall on James and Russell Westbrook. 

    It's going to be a bumpy ride. 

    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Admits He Still Has No Idea What This Team Can Do

    1 minute ago
    trevor ariza 11-21
    News

    Lakers: Trevor Ariza Enters COVID-19 Protocols

    1 hour ago
    staples center usa today
    News

    Lakers: Final Game For Staples Center Tonight Celebrating 22 Years of History

    3 hours ago
    Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers: How This Current Roster Could Win The Title

    18 hours ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers: Rich Paul Addresses Future Of LeBron James In LA

    21 hours ago
    Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: Could LA Miss The Play-In Tournament?

    22 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 11-21
    News

    Lakers: Iman Shumpert Says That LeBron James Ruined Basketball

    Dec 22, 2021
    lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Kenny Smith Trashes LeBron James For Bringing a Cigar Into the Arena

    Dec 22, 2021