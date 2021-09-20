Lakers: LeBron James and Magic Johnson Attend Chargers Game In LA; LeBron Wears Something Special

Sports are buzzing in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are playoff bound, the Lakers season will be starting up soon with one of the most anticipated rosters ever, the Rams are 2-0 lead by newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the Chargers are expected to make some noise with Justin Herbert at quarterback.

To go along with this, many Los Angeles sports figures have been seen taking in games at newly opened SoFi stadium in Inglewood. Two Laker legends, LeBron James and Magic Johnson were no exception as they were there on Sunday afternoon as the Chargers hosted the Dallas Cowboys.

Two Laker icons in one photo is sure to bring a smile to a Laker fan's face. Other than James mismatched shoes, his hat made some waves.

As Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson was able to find out, it is unfortunately not a hat that can be purchased. That hat features an amalgam of Dodgers, (with the LA logo) Lakers, (with the colors) and the Kings with LA Kings logo. Pretty terrific.

James has been a terrific ambassador for Los Angeles since signing with the Lakers in 2018. Between live-tweeting the Dodgers game one win in the 2020 World Series, or gifting the Championship Dodgers some custom shoes for their World Series win, or imploring the California government to let the teams celebrate their titles with parades, James has proven to be a true man of the people.