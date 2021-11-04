Lakers: LeBron James And Other Health Updates For Thursday Night Versus Thunder

LeBron James is officially out for Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It also appears that James will now miss up to a week.

James' abdominal strain has been a thorn in his side (sorry, not sorry) for a few games, but he played through it last game against the Rockets, putting up a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. James experienced some soreness in his right ankle early into the 2021-22 season, so the Lakers will likely approach this with a 'marathon' mindset by giving James games off as needed to rest his body. James is still playing at an elite level 19 years into the league, but even James is not immune to father time. He'll need some time and games off.

That is why the Lakers assembled a roster with such big names. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis in the starting five should be plenty of firepower to lead the Lakers to a win against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carmelo Anthony has proven to be able to get heavy buckets off the bench. The Lakers depth is being tested everywhere, however.

Dwight Howard luckily is listed as probable, which gives the Lakers a good big-man to fill the paint. The return of Wayne Ellington is helpful for the Lakers. Ellington, a prototypical "3 and D" guy has a lot of experience and wisdom as a veteran. Look for Howard and Ellington to fill big minutes.