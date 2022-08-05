Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James and Rob Pelinka Have 'productive' Contract Extension Talks

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, LeBron James, and Rich Paul reportedly had a "productive" conversation about a possible contract extension.
Thursday is the first day that Lakers superstar LeBron James is eligible to sign an extension with LA. Although it was anticipated that neither side had designs on rushing into a deal, Lakers vice president of basketball Rob Pelinka, LeBron James, and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and new head coach Darvin Ham all convened in El Segundo to discuss the possibility of LeBron extending. 

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the parties had "productive" talks about LeBron extending with the Lakers.

"LeBron James and his representative Rich Paul of Klutch Sports met with Lakers VP of basketball ops and GM Rob Pelinka on Thursday regarding James’ eligible contract extension. Paul told ESPN the discussion was “productive” and both sides will continue a dialogue."

McMenamin noted that LeBron could very well explore signing a two-year deal, with the second year as a player option to maintain flexibility for when his oldest son, Bronny James, is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft. 

"The optionality could be intentional. His eldest son, Bronny, is entering his senior year of high school, making him NBA eligible in 2024. James has repeatedly stated his desire to team up with his son on an NBA roster before he retires."

James has until June 30th, 2023 to sign an extension with LA so this could very well be a slowly developing story.

However, if LeBron were to forgo inking a new deal before the start of the season, it might cause a Lakers-sized soap opera throughout the season, or as McMenamin previously called it during a podcast appearance, a "circus". 

"Let's say he goes into the year that way, you've just added a circus to your plate for the entirety of the 2022-203 season."

The Lakers would likely prefer to avoid that scenario all together, but it's not solely their decision to make.

