Lakers LeBron James Applauds Russell Westbrook Amid Brutal Loss on Christmas Day

On Saturday night, the Lakers finally faced off against the Nets for their highly anticipated Christmas day matchup. Questions were flying around about how the Lakers would perform, especially considering L.A. has been without a few of their players alongside the Nets. Once game time finally arrived, it appeared that the Lakers were there to put their all into it. However, that slowly faded away as the Lakers kept falling to a deficit, which inevitably led to their Christmas Day loss.

One player in particular who continues to get the blame for all of these losses is Russell Westbrook and tonight was no different. Westbrook shot 4-for-20 and was 0-for-3 on three-pointers. This only caused many to, once again, criticize his talent. In the second half of the game, it seemed like all hope was lost when the Lakers were down by 20, but they ended up fighting their way back. After a few impressive defensive plays by Westbrook, L.A. was able to tie up the game and even take the lead. Although that did not last long, L.A. eventually lost 122-to-115.

After the game, LeBron James spoke with the media and talked about how he was impressed with Westbrook even if he made a few mistakes.

“I think he had an off-shooting night. He missed so many shots around the rim that he had been accustomed to making throughout his career and throughout the season, so not worried about too much of that,” said James. "I think his decision-making was spectacular tonight. He had 11 assists, he had 12 rebounds, 5 of them offensive and we know we’re not one of the better offensive rebounding teams in this league. He gave us extra possessions, he just missed a lot of looks around the basket, which I know he can’t stand as well. As far as effort…the guy plays hard and the guy leaves it out on the floor.”

Many question Westbrook and his skills as he continues to make small mistakes out on the court. This can be a big deal though because those mistakes can cost the game, especially with a nail-biter like this one. Westbrook had an off night and he knows it. No player wants to perform poorly and it is clear that Westbrook is just as frustrated as everyone else.

On the other hand, even with missing multiple shots, Westbrook was able to add another triple-double to his career stats. The Lakers still have so much potential, they just need to find their rhythm again. Something needs to change for L.A. to get back on a winning streak. With that said, the Lakers will have a few days to themselves before they will be leaving to take on the Rockets in Houston on Tuesday.