Lakers: LeBron James Card Sells for Mind-Boggling Price

A very rare LeBron James card sold for a figure you have to see to believe.

The Lakers stock might be a bit low after a disastrous season, but superstar LeBron James still have plenty of brand equity. James collectables have been known to fetch a pretty penny, but on Saturday, a incredibly rare LeBron James card sold for a record price.

According to Goldin Auctions, a LeBron James "2020-21 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman patch" card sold for a final sale price of $2.4M. Goldin lists the sale price at $2M, but the "buyer's premium" bumped the final price tag to a cool $2.4M.

Ken Goldin explained just how sought after the particular LeBron James card is (quote via Bleacher Reports Adam Wells).

“The LeBron James Triple Logoman card is the undisputed holy grail of modern cards."

In addition the card's rarity, it includes three logos from game-used jerseys by LeBron from his time in Cleveland, Miami, and Los Angeles. 

Other cards have sold for more, but LeBron now has the record for the highest priced card to be pulled and sold in the same year.

He's still The King. 

