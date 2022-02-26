Lakers: LeBron James Changes Gears Discussing His Future in Los Angeles

The Lakers had to be feeling a little uncomfortable over the past week. With everything going on in the organization, the last thing they want is a publicity battle with LeBron James. But All-Star weekend had all of the makings of that.

It all started when James openly admitted that he wouldn't close the door on a return to Cleveland. He spoke about the willingness to return for a third time to the city where he saw his stardom skyrocket.

That got Lakers fans (and probably the front office) all sorts of nervous. Immediately, media and NBA analysts started talking about what this meant for the team's future. But James sort of changed direction on Friday night following the loss to the Clippers.

"This is a franchise I see myself being with. I'm here. I'm here. I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play."

James went on to acknowledge that he does want to play in the NBA with his son Bronny. That's something that he has never tried to hide from anyone, including the Lakers.

"I also have a goal that, if it's possible—I don't even know if it's possible—that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that. Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."

James is under contract through next season in Los Angeles, unless the Lakers opt to extend him. They have until August to decide if that's what they want for their future. But it sounds like for the moment, James is here to stay.

But there is no telling how long that sentiment will last, especially with the way this team has played.