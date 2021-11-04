Lakers: LeBron James Compared To Scottie Pippen By ESPN Analyst

With Scottie Pippen making the rounds to sell his upcoming biography, he has sure had a lot of things to say about Michael Jordan. Claiming "The Last Dance" biography over-glorified Jordan and that Jordan released it only to stake his legacy claim over LeBron James is flamethrower stuff. Comparing Jordan to James is pretty unfair, and ESPN's Max Kellerman made this point eloquently.

on ESPN's KJM, Kellerman had this to say.

"I've always thought LeBron is like a puffed-up Pippen. LeBron is a point forward. Pippen was an early prototype of a scoring, defending, point forward who could run your offense; he was an excellent passer, not a great shooter. Like, in many respects, LeBron reminds me of a blown-up version of Scottie Pippen. And Pippen maybe identifies when he sees LeBron, 'that's some version of me,' and refers that to Jordan or uses that as a proxy to hit Jordan over the head with."

Kellerman makes great points. The biggest difference is that James is a better all-around scorer than Pippen. He's a better shooter, and as Kellerman said, James is bigger.

Making the media rounds and saying some inflammatory stuff is nothing new when you're about to release a book. What is shocking is the way Pippen has thrown Jordan under the bus, and in the GQ snippet, John Paxson. It's clear Pippen is bitter over his portrayal in "The Last Dance." Personally, other than the play where he quit on his team because a teammate took the last shot over him, Pippen was portrayed fairly and as an all-time great. He obviously doesn't see it that way.