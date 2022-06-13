Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Drops F-Bomb After Basketball Hits His Luxury Car

In a video re-posted by Bleacher Report, LeBron James appears to have a very strong reaction to his car getting hit by a basketball.

Even when you're a billionaire, you don't want basketballs bouncing into one of your luxurious automobiles. But based on a recent video, that's exactly where LeBron James found himself recently.

The video, retweeted by Bleacher Report, shows an errant shot on a driveway (we're using the term driveway liberally, the driveway is probably bigger than this writer's house) hoop, presumably from one of LeBron's kids, hitting the front of the rim and then bouncing into one of LeBron's luxury cars.

James at first is mildly surprised by the bricked shot, and then the surprise turns to a a quick flash of anger and a four letter expletive after the ball bounces into his white Maybach. 

Sounds like Bronny and Bryce need to work on their rebounding skills. 

