Lakers' LeBron James Erroneously States Warriors Roster Is Healthy

The NBA has been absolutely decimated with ‘injuries’. The majority of players who have missed games this past month has been due to being in contact with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Players are asked to quarantine for 10 days or shown two consecutive negative PCR tests. With how close together players are, it is easy for the virus to spread like wildfire.

For Laker fans, it is difficult to figure out what they have had enough of: seeing how health and safety protocols affect their team, or watching the careless turnovers the team makes every single game.

After the loss to Brooklyn, LeBron James commented on how the team has been like a revolving door with guys coming in and out of the roster, and did not want to make excuses for the teams’ lackluster performance of late. However, he seemed to have misspoke some falsehoods about the Warriors roster.

"Nobody's going to feel sorry for you, no one's going to feel sorry for your record, nobody's going to feel sorry for guys out because everybody besides, I think Golden State and Phoenix, everybody has guys out."

Maybe James just forgot in the moment, but the Warriors have not had their second higher scorer Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, and Damion Lee the last couple games due to health and safety protocols.

The Suns have been relatively healthy, as none of their players were listed out from the virus up to the point James made the remark. However earlier today, Elfrid Payton and Jae Crowder entered protocols. In addition, it was announced that Draymond Green will also miss time due to the virus.

Obviously, it is absurd at times to dissect every word and phrase players say to the media, but James has been doing this for almost two decades. At this point, all his decisions to speak or act on anything is very calculated.

It might have something to do with how the Warriors and Suns have been two of the most stable consistent rosters this season, with the fewest starting lineup changes in the league. James might have been fixated on this, and accidentally grouped them together with missing games due to the virus.