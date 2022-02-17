Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Gives Big Props to Rams Aaron Donald
Player(s)
LeBron James
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: LeBron James Gives Big Props to Rams Aaron Donald

LeBron James has nothing but respect for the Rams all-world defensive lineman.

LeBron James has nothing but respect for the Rams all-world defensive lineman.

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald had a busy Wednesday. Championship parades by day, courtside Lakers games by night. Honestly, after spending most of the day in the sun shirtless, enjoying some beverages on a raucous parade float, most people would be exhausted.

As one can see, Aaron Donald is not most people. 

Later that night, Aaron Donald was spotted sitting court-side for the Lakers-Jazz game at Crypto.com Arena.

It looks like he might have enjoyed it as much of the parade.

Read More

After one particularly impressive layup from LeBron James, Aaron Donald gave the Lakers forward a high-five as he ran back down the court.

LeBron made it a point to embrace Donald after the Lakers exhilarating 106-101 comeback win over the Jazz.

After the game, LeBron gave Donald the ultimate compliment. 

"He's the greatest defensive player I've ever seen play the sport."

It was a great night for Lebron. It was a great night for the Lakers. 

For Aaron Donald, it was an epic day spent enjoying his new status as an official LA sports icon. 

USATSI_17703698
News

Lakers: LeBron James Gives Big Props to Rams Aaron Donald

1 hour ago
USATSI_17702218
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Exits Game with Ankle Injury

11 hours ago
malik monk usa today 12-25-21
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Expected to Have Expanded Role Tonight Against Utah

14 hours ago
USATSI_10696745
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson Still Advising Jeanie Buss

15 hours ago
USATSI_9250103
News

Lakers: Cooper Kupp Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey for Rams Championship Parade

19 hours ago
USATSI_17334262
News

Lakers Listed As a Potential Destination For Tristan Thompson

20 hours ago
USATSI_17609210 (1)
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Out for Fifth Straight Game

21 hours ago
USATSI_17615333
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Pulls Out High School Coaching Trick

Feb 16, 2022