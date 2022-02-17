Lakers: LeBron James Gives Big Props to Rams Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald had a busy Wednesday. Championship parades by day, courtside Lakers games by night. Honestly, after spending most of the day in the sun shirtless, enjoying some beverages on a raucous parade float, most people would be exhausted.

As one can see, Aaron Donald is not most people.

Later that night, Aaron Donald was spotted sitting court-side for the Lakers-Jazz game at Crypto.com Arena.

It looks like he might have enjoyed it as much of the parade.

After one particularly impressive layup from LeBron James, Aaron Donald gave the Lakers forward a high-five as he ran back down the court.

LeBron made it a point to embrace Donald after the Lakers exhilarating 106-101 comeback win over the Jazz.

After the game, LeBron gave Donald the ultimate compliment.

"He's the greatest defensive player I've ever seen play the sport."

It was a great night for Lebron. It was a great night for the Lakers.

For Aaron Donald, it was an epic day spent enjoying his new status as an official LA sports icon.