Lakers: LeBron James Happy to Be in the MVP Conversation, But Focus is Elsewhere

Things have really started to look up for the Lakers lately. After winning 4 of their last 5 games, fans in Los Angeles have finally started to see what this team can do, even without key guys like Anthony Davis healthy and ready to go.

Luckily for the Lakers, any team led by LeBron James has a chance to win a lot of games. And boy is he ever leading. James has gone on some sort of crazy streak as of late, putting up 30+ points in 11 games since the start of December.

Part of that can be attributed to his move to the 5, and part of it has been out of necessity. James has really taken over for the Lakers since AD went down with his MCL sprain. And all of that has led to James being right back in the thick of the MVP conversation.

But that conversation is not at the front of his mind at this point. When asked what it meant to be back in the running at age 37, James pointed back to the Lakers winning as his main focus.

If my name continues and my name starts to be in the MVP conversation, then I'm happy about it in the sense that it means the Lakers are winning basketball games. And that's what I want. That's all I care about."

The Lakers head into Friday night's game against the Hawks with a 20-19 record. They're the number 6 seed in the Western Conference, and the door is open for them to make a playoff run.

As for the MVP talk, LeBron would have to take down a few big names to get there. His team would also have to make a strong push for the playoffs to ensure that. But he is averaging 34.3 points and 9.8 rebounds over his last 9 games. It's not entirely out of the question...