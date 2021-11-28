Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Lakers: LeBron James’ Hecklers at Lakers-Pacers Game Will Not Be Further Disciplined
    Lakers: LeBron James' Hecklers at Lakers-Pacers Game Will Not Be Further Disciplined

    Players are taking more exception to fans' aggressive behaviors.
    Players are taking more exception to fans' aggressive behaviors.

    The two courtside fans who were escorted out during overtime of the Indiana and Los Angeles game will not face further consequences after their spat with LeBron James.

    LeBron James took exception to things that were said to him by the two fans, and immediately got the referees and security involved to eject the fans from the stadium.

    The exact exchange was never publicly disclosed, and James said what was said clearly crossed the line.

    “There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and then there's moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words that shouldn't be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan & a fan should never say it to a player."

    Shams Charania of the Athletic reported that the fans would not be further disciplined.

    The NBA stated that the fans violated the NBA Fan Code of Conduct. One of the conditions from the Fan Code of Conduct clearly states that fans should not engage in aggressive and abusive behavior during games.

    Guests will enjoy the basketball experience free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language and obscene gestures.

    Whatever was said it was deemed not serious enough to constitute a lifetime ban from the arena. During overtime, James was fined $15,000 by the league for making an offensive gesture on the court, when he was celebrating one of his clutch shots.

