Lakers: LeBron James' Impressive Performance Came From Familial Places

On Sunday night the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 106-94. The Lakers improved their record to 15-13, while the Orlando Magic would rather I didn't write their record here. It was a game the Lakers were supposed to win, but it was impressive nonetheless.

LeBron James' performance was particularly inspiring. James posted his 101st triple-double of his career. He had 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, as well as three blocks. James' continued elite play in the face of father time is astounding. James turns 37 years old in a few weeks, and it isn't just his age. As Indiana Jones once said, "it's not the years, it's the mileage." James is playing in his 19th season and the pundits have been saying that James' status as an elite NBA player is over. It appears that reports of James' demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The pundits weren't all wrong. James did get off to a slow start to the 2021-22 season. His numbers and explosiveness have taken off since after the first few games. ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin tweeted the difference in his recent numbers while also pointing out a time-tested remedy for energy.

It may come as a surprise to many but it turns out that sleep can be salubrious and live-giving. As for seeing his son Bronny play, James was not coy about its effects on his psyche.

"Getting the optimal rest, getting into my rem sleep but also having an opportunity to fly down to Phoenix last night and see my son play ball. It's definitely...he inspires me you know? So I felt really good waking up today after watching him and his team last night and I just tried to do my part."

I can confirm that your children can inspire you to do better. Most parents can. I'm sure Laker fans must think that if all James needs is some extra rest and to see his son Bronny play, the Lakers should work that into his schedule!