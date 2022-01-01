Lakers: LeBron James is Doing Something Right Now That He Has Never Done in His Career

With 19 NBA seasons under his belt, you would think that LeBron James would have already shown us everything he can do. But Lakers fans have been treated to a whole new level of LeBron as of late, even if the wins haven't come with those performances.

On New Year's Eve in Los Angeles, LeBron made a statement just one day after his 37th birthday. He poured on 43 points against the Trail Blazers and helped lead the Lakers to a wild 33 point victory over Portland. It was the first time this season that James eclipsed 40 points.

James also put up a ridiculous 14 boards in the win, adding to his ridiculous stretch of games. In fact, over his last seven games, James is doing something with the Lakers that he has NEVER done before.

It is the very first time in his illustrious career that James is averaging 35 points and 10 rebounds over a seven-game span. And while the points have always come from LeBron, he's adjusting to a whole new role for the Lakers.

The fact that he's playing center is entirely new for him. But a need arose for the Lakers with Anthony Davis out, and James has adjusted nicely. He's averaging 36 points per game and almost 11 rebounds in that stretch of games.

It's probably worth noting that LeBron needed just 29 minutes of play to put up those 41 points on Friday night. It was also a historic night for him, becoming the oldest player since Michael Jordan to put up at least 40 points and 10 boards.

In his 19th season playing professional baseball, LeBron James is reminding us that he is one of the greatest to ever do it. What a treat.