Lakers: LeBron James Lists the Best Shooters He's Ever Played With

It's not often that all of Twitter gets to pick a world-famous athlete's brain, but that's exactly what happened earlier this week when LeBron held a "Q&A" session. There were scores of questions from casual basketball fans and professional athletes. Including, Damon Jones, LeBron's former teammate, asking LeBron who are the best shooters he's ever played with.

LeBron fired back his list, which included plenty of former teammates from his playing days in Cleveland and Miami.

Channing Frye took exception to be listed second to last, but LeBron went out of his way to clarify that his compilation was in no specific order.

Of course, Lakers fans were quick to note that there's not a single Lakers teammate on LeBron's "top shooters" list, but to be fair, he hasn't played with many marksmen in his time in Los Angeles.