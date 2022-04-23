Lakers LeBron James Make a Promise to Fans and Himself

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing and the first round has not disappointed with all of these action-packed close games. However, it appears that LeBron James does not enjoy watching when he could be playing.

On Friday night, while the playoffs were live and games had fans on the edge of their seat, James tweeted a promise to everyone, including himself.

The Laker's season ended sooner than fans would have hoped after they went about 20 games under .500 and missed the Play-In Tournament. Not only did the Lakers start off the season with their top players out for weeks due to them testing positive for COVID-19, but the injuries followed shortly after. Whether James was dealing with abdominal issues, or Anthony Davis could not play due to an ankle injury, LA could not catch a break.

Although, as the Lakers were getting healthy, LeBron James made history during the 2021-22 season by becoming the first player with 30,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 10,000 rebounds. James was also phenomenal for the Lakers this year and ended the season with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Now, LeBron James is vowing to never miss the playoffs again. After being the one thing that was holding the Lakers together, it is clear the team will need to make adjustments if they want to make it to the playoffs next year.