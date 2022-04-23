Skip to main content
Lakers LeBron James Make a Promise to Fans and Himself

Lakers LeBron James Make a Promise to Fans and Himself

LeBron James took to Twitter to make a promise going forward.

LeBron James took to Twitter to make a promise going forward.

The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing and the first round has not disappointed with all of these action-packed close games. However, it appears that LeBron James does not enjoy watching when he could be playing. 

On Friday night, while the playoffs were live and games had fans on the edge of their seat, James tweeted a promise to everyone, including himself. 

The Laker's season ended sooner than fans would have hoped after they went about 20 games under .500 and missed the Play-In Tournament. Not only did the Lakers start off the season with their top players out for weeks due to them testing positive for COVID-19, but the injuries followed shortly after. Whether James was dealing with abdominal issues, or Anthony Davis could not play due to an ankle injury, LA could not catch a break. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although, as the Lakers were getting healthy, LeBron James made history during the 2021-22 season by becoming the first player with 30,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 10,000 rebounds. James was also phenomenal for the Lakers this year and ended the season with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

Now, LeBron James is vowing to never miss the playoffs again. After being the one thing that was holding the Lakers together, it is clear the team will need to make adjustments if they want to make it to the playoffs next year. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_11901734_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former LA Coach Named As Potential Candidate for Sacramento Kings Job

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18061514_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA G-Leaguer Hopes to Be the Next Alex Caruso

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_18111748_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Finds the Nick Nurse-to-LA Rumors 'Hilarious' for One Key Reason

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
USATSI_18042539_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Does LA Already Have Their Next Head Coach on the Current Staff?

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Discusses Anthony Davis' Current Trade Value

By Eric EulauApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Executives Assess What It Will Cost LA To Keep Malik Monk

By Eric EulauApr 22, 2022
USATSI_14774044_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Offers to Coach LA For A Steep Price

By Eric EulauApr 22, 2022
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Supports Idea of Him Leaving LA Via Social Media

By Eric EulauApr 21, 2022