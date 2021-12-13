Lakers: LeBron James Named Player of the Week

Reports of LeBron James' demise have been greatly exaggerated. James has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for the games played between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12 of the 2021-22 season.

The same week that many publications are writing about father time taking its toll on LeBron James is also when he gets named player of the week. The NBA is a funny place and not without a sense of irony.

During James' week, the Lakers went 3-1. He averaged 28.3 points, 8 assists, and 7.5 rebounds. He also shot 60.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from outside the three-point line. Having two triple-doubles in one week certainly cemented his case for player of the week.

At nearly age 37, James is averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Without James, the Lakers have struggled during the season thus far. With James on the floor, the Lakers have found more consistent success on the offensive end. James also contributes mightily on fast-break defense, as his propensity for chase-down blocks lives in the minds of players going for the easy bucket. Simply put, the Lakers need James on the floor if they want to go deep into the playoffs.

James' effectiveness on the court doesn't seem to have dwindled from years prior. We can talk father time being undefeated, but James seems to be taking father time to the 12th round.