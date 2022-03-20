Lakers: LeBron James On If He's Celebrating Milestone After Discouraging Loss

LeBron James had another night for the record books. The four-time league MVP is officially second all-time in total points scored in the NBA. James passed longtime Jazz forward Karl Malone with just over five minutes to go in the second quarter against the Wizards on Saturday.

James' historic night was marred by yet another poor loss by the Lakers. After the game, LeBron said he's not exactly going out for a night on the town in Washington D.C. after passing Malone

"I can't separate the fact that we weren't able to get this win with me accomplishing that because at the end of the day, all I care about is wins and losses. Obviously at some point, I'll be able to look back at this moment. Right now, the feeling I have, I can't celebrate it."

LA simply cratered in the fourth quarter. The Lakers held a lead for the entirety of the first three quarters against the Wizards. It was another - "have they figured it out finally?" - moment Then disaster struck.

Lebron and the Lakers shot 8-for-19 (42.1%) from the field and got to the free-throw line only once. The Wizards poured in 34 points in the final period. Washington ended up winning 127-119

LeBron lamented how the Lakers had a golden chance to keep the winning train rolling just a day after their thrilling overtime road win in Toronto.

"We had a great opportunity to pick up some more momentum. Especially after last night's win. We played well enough to win this game through 36 minutes and this last quarter, we let it go."

On a night where the Lakers could've won back-to-back games for the first time since the first week of January, they sullied what should have been a more momentous night for their superstar.