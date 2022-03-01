Lakers: LeBron James on the Moment He Became the Greatest in Basketball History

LeBron James is widely considered one of the greatest to ever play basketball. And of course, the GOAT debate is one of the most exhausting pain points among NBA fans. But it always seems to come down to LeBron against Michael Jordan, and the two sides rarely budge.

But James did reveal to TNT's Kenny Smith last week the moment he knew it became the greatest. For a that has had several different chapters in his life, you would probably expect that to happen much earlier.

But according to James, it was the 2016 NBA run with the Cavaliers. In his second stint with Cleveland, James brought a title back to the city. And that was the moment he knew.

"At that moment I was like, I'm the greatest basketball player people have ever seen. In all the facets. Like, I could play them 1 through 5, I can guard 1 through 5, you know, just literally like doing something that's never been done in the history of the sport. I mean, teams that go down 3-1 were zero for like 32 in finals history. There's nobody coming out of that. And nobody gave us a chance. I just felt like, ain't nobody better than me at this. I felt like Jay-Z when he made The Blueprint."

James went on one heck of a run during the playoffs that year with Cleveland. He averaged close to 30 points per game in the Finals against Golden State and put up more than 11 boards with close to 9 assists. That resulted in another NBA Finals MVP nod.

But he's had plenty of GOAT-worthy moments across his illustrious NBA career, with some coming in his Lakers tenure. So what do YOU, the fans, think is his defining moment?