Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Out Tonight Against Philadelphia 76ers

Lakers: LeBron James Out Tonight Against Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James will not be playing tonight against the 76ers.

LeBron James will not be playing tonight against the 76ers.

NBA fans will not get to enjoy the league's top two scorers battling it out tonight when the Lakers host the 76ers at Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James is officially out with left knee soreness. He currently leads 76ers star center Joel Embiid in scoring by a slim margin. Entering the game, Lebron is averaging 30.0 points per game with Embiid putting up an average of 29.8.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to report the news that LeBron will not be playing tonight.

Be that as it may, LeBron getting some rest is more important than outscoring Embiid in a nationally televised game. It might be even more paramount that the Lakers winning the game. If LeBron isn't healthy for the Lakers nine games, they could slip out of the play-in tournament. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sitting this game out means that LeBron will have had five full days off before the Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Currently, the Lakers hold a one game lead over the Pelicans for the right to host the single elimination game between the nine-seed and ten-seed in the play-in tournament. 

It appears the Lakers, and LeBron, have prioritized the New Orleans game over the Philadelphia contest.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17945250
News

Lakers: Former All-Star says LA Fans Have Broken Russell Westbrook's Confidence

By Eric Eulau48 minutes ago
USATSI_17945419
News

Lakers: LeBron James Listed as Questionable for 76ers Game Today

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_17425513
News

Lakers Sign Former Indiana Pacers Point Guard to Contract

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_17945281
News

Lakers: National Pundit Explains Why LeBron James Isn't First Team All-NBA

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_17944916
News

Lakers: A Little Russell Westbrook Appreciation

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_16965689 (1)
News

Lakers: Latest Kendrick Nunn News Is Not Encouraging

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_14686042
News

Lakers: Former LA Assistant Rumored As Potential Replacement for Frank Vogel

By Eric EulauMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17944858
News

Lakers: Internet Reacts to LeBron James' Hammer Dunk on Kevin Love

By Eric EulauMar 22, 2022