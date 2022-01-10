Lakers: LeBron James Passes Oscar Robertson on NBA All-Time Assist List

Another night, another record for Lakers superstar LeBron James. On Sunday night, LeBron passed Oscar Robertson for 7th place on the NBA’s all-time assists list.

As one can imagine, LeBron is both a student and historian of the game. Or as some might say, a "basketball junkie". He spoke in reverent tones when asked about passing Big O on the career assists leaderboard.

“What he meant to the game, and what he still means to the game, is something that’s just unparalleled. He was one of the first, premier big guards that could do everything on the floor. His ability to get teammates involved, his ability to find his teammates, his ability to provide that sense of joy on the floor because of the pass, is something I always respected and gravitated towards.”

Like LeBron, Robertson was an imposing figure on the court. The 6’5” point guard and 12-time All-Star was a complete player. In the 1961-1962 season, Robertsons famously finished the year averaging a triple-double.

LeBron has never averaged a triple-double, but the four-time league MVP has always filled the box score. To say the least. A perpetual highlight waiting to happen, some of LeBron’s best moments have been whipping a pass to a wide open teammate.

James had arguably his best season as a passer during the Lakers championship 2019-2020 season. LeBron led the league with a career high 10.2 assists per game.

Next on the all-time career assists leaderboard is the man that helped recruit LeBron James to the Lakers - Magic Johnson.