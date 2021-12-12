Lakers: LeBron James Praises Stephen Curry Chasing NBA 3-Point Record

Stephen Curry currently needs just 10 three-pointers to surpass Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the all-time leader in 3-point field goals made. In 1,300 games Allen hit 2,973 three pointers with four teams. Curry has not even played 800 career games yet, but he is already on pace to be the all-time records holder. A truly incredible feat for someone who started his career with concerns about the durability of his ankles.

After last night’s victory in Oklahoma City, LeBron James used a couple minutes during the post-game press conference to talk about how Curry has left so many people, including him in awe.

"First of all, the fact that the other night, when they played, we were really tracking to see if he could make 16 threes - it just lets you know how freaking amazing he is. If there's one guy in NBA history that can make 16 threes, it's Steph Curry. I'm literally sitting there doing the calculations in my head. I'm like, '16. OK I know he's made 12 a few times. Well, if there's someone that can do it, it'll be him.' That just lets you know how incredible he is."

James and Curry have had many battles from the 2015-2018 NBA Finals, where the Warriors took three of four from the LeBron led Cavaliers. There were many times when their battles turned tense like this memorable moment after James blocked Curry’s shot.

It is nice to see James commend Curry for becoming in the three-point all-time leader in due time. It’s not a matter of if, but when as James concluded in his press conference.

"You can't even jinx it, cause it's gonna happen. It may not happen tomorrow…but it's going to happen. We're all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career and the way that he's changed the game. He's a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player."

Curry plays against the Sixers tonight with a chance to become the all-time leader in Philadelphia.