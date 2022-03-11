Lakers: LeBron James Questionable Again on Friday Against Washington

The Lakers will welcome the Washington Wizards into Los Angeles on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. They will also be seeing a familiar face, as Kyle Kuzma will be in their starting lineup.

But the Lakers could be without LeBron James again, depending on how things go. James already missed a game in San Antonio this week after his knee swelled back up following a 56-point performance against the Warriors over the weekend.

James is listed as questionable on the most recent injury report with that knee injury. If he is unable to go, facing off against a 29-35 Wizards team could prove to be problematic. They couldn't even take down the Rockets with LBJ in the lineup.

With James out, the Lakers have relied heavily on Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk. Frank Vogel even joked the other night that he needed Monk to score 56 points with James out of the lineup.