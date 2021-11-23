Lakers: LeBron James Reportedly Tried to Get Into Contact With Isaiah Stewart to Apologize

It was complete mayhem on Sunday night in Detroit. With the Lakers taking on the Pistons, a massive skirmish broke out after LeBron James caught Isaiah Stewart in the face during a free throw. Stewart's face was bloodied and he went after the entire team trying to get to James.

And while you can argue if you think it was intentional by James, there is no denying that he should get some sort of punishment from the league. That ended up being a one-game suspension which will cause him to miss the game against the Knicks tonight.

Meanwhile, Stewart got two games for his part in the altercation. But LeBron James reportedly tried to reconcile after the game. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that James tried to get his number to call him so he could apologize.

I'm told LeBron James did try to track down Isaiah Stewart's number postgame to apologize to Stewart again and let him know that it was an inadvertent hit to his face, and so the league is going to have to review it. This is not something that's common with him. This would be a first-time offense for him, so I think you would have to factor that in for any type of league discipline.

Stewart is just 20 years old, and LeBron is obviously a veteran of the game. So it would make sense that LBJ would want to make things right with him, especially given how clearly angry that Stewart was with James.