Lakers LeBron James Responds to Criticism Against Frank Vogel

Each week, the Lakers struggle and fall behind and a lot have wondered, who is to blame for this? Well, many have put the blame on head coach Frank Vogel and some even speculate that he could be fired this year. Although he has not been with the Lakers for long, he was a part of their most recent Championship win from the 2019-20 season.

However, it does not always matter what everyone else thinks, but how the team themselves feel about Vogel's performance this year. LeBron James was asked about Vogel after practice on Monday and did not hold back.

"I think criticism comes with the job, you know? Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor," said James. "We're a team and an organization that don't mind some adversity, that don't mind people saying things about us obviously, because it comes with the territory. And we have a lot of guys on this team that have been bulletin board material for quite a long time, so it don't quite bother us. So, everything that we do stays in-house when it comes to our preparation and how we prepare for our next opponent, and how we prepare to get better. Frank doesn't care and we don't either about what people are saying."

James made it clear that Vogel and the rest of the team are not paying attention to what others are saying. James also took a big part of the blame for the struggles that L.A. has faced. As much as what Vogel does as a coach matters, it means nothing if the team cannot go out and execute. There is no denying that this L.A. team is not at the Championship status fans once knew, so Vogel and the rest of the roster are going to have to prove themselves from now on.

To see L.A. in action, the Lakers will be facing off against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.