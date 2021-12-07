Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: LeBron James Says His Chemistry With Russell Westbrook Needs More Time

    Lebron James' opinion on his chemistry with Russell Westbrook is an honest statement about the team in general.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Lakers are only 12-12 to start the NBA season and the sharks have been circling. Choose a scapegoat and there are fingers pointing blame. Coach Frank Vogel, the Lakers front office, the players themselves. There has been plenty of blame going around to explain the Lakers' mediocrity.

    Very few people appear to be offering the nuanced take that a brand new Lakers roster, full of new players who've never established rhythm or a vibe between them. The word 'chemistry' is overused by sports media, but perhaps not in this instance. The Lakers have had so many injuries that there's been not a moment to establish chemistry.

    Michael Corvo of clutchpoints.com recently did ask the question. He asked James whether he thought he and his new teammate Russell Westbrook have had enough time to establish any chemistry. James was refreshingly blunt. 

    “We haven’t had enough games together to know exactly what’s gonna work the best for our team long term."

    Read More

    James also went on to explain that in the short term, Westbrook and James have been dynamic as transition playmakers and in the pick & roll. You can see some of that in this clip.

    James makes a good point. First off, the fast-break ability is helpful to score points and offset a team's rhythm on the other end, but it doesn't make the whole game. James' point about chemistry and how to balance his game and Westbrook's is huge.

    Both Westbrook and James are high-usage players who control the ball a lot. James has the ability to be an open shooter if needs be when Westbrook is attempting to get into the paint or be a playmaker, but Westbrook is not a shooter when the roles are reversed. Westbrook and James certainly need more time to establish their roles when they're both on the floor. They're both elite players and elite basketball minds, so finding that happy medium is certainly inevitable.

    The only real question is whether there is enough time in the season for the Lakers to compete while that is being worked out.

    lebronruss
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Says His Chemistry With Russell Westbrook Needs More Time

    1 minute ago
    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Responds to Criticism Against Frank Vogel

    15 hours ago
    kendrick nunn usa today 10-6-21
    News

    Lakers: Distressing Kendrick Nunn Recovery Timeline News

    16 hours ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Gives An Update On His Health

    17 hours ago
    carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Stresses the Need to Win Their Next Game

    18 hours ago
    staples center usa today
    News

    Lakers: Staples Center Sign Coming Down in LA, Paving Way For New Name

    21 hours ago
    ShaqKobe
    News

    Lakers: Former NBA Guard Says Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal Were Too Much To Stop

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16195155
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Playing High Minutes Is Concerning

    23 hours ago