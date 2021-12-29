Lakers: LeBron James Sidesteps Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scathing Critique

On Christmas Eve, LeBron James took to his Instagram and posted a Spiderman meme referring the ‘cold’, ‘flu’, and ‘COVID’ pointing to each other, with the caption ‘help me out folks’. Yesterday, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote in his Substack a piece that was highly critical of James’ meme and his past actions regarding the virus.

In what could be considered the most deprecative Abdul-Jabbar has ever said about James, KAJ went as far as to say the meme James posted was ‘a blow to his worthy legacy’. Coming from someone as great as Kareem, everyone was interested in James’ response to the all-time scoring leader.

After Tuesday’s win against Houston, LeBron James was asked specifically about his response to Abdul-Jabbar. James chose not to answer Abdul Jabbar’s criticism, and instead focus his comments on how the meme he posted was focused on the common flu, and how the public seemingly forgot about the season colds and flus.

“No, I don’t have a response to Kareem at all, and if you saw the post and you read the tag, you know that I’m literally, honestly asking, ‘help me out.’ Help me kind of figure it all out, like we’re all trying to figure this pandemic out. We’re all trying to figure out COVID and the new strain. And the flu, I think people forgot about the flu. People literally forgot about the flu during these times, like that’s still going around. It’s flu season, so people have forgot about the flu. People have forgot about common colds. That happens, especially with a lot of our kids that’s in school. My daughter is in first grade, so a lot of these kids are getting like common colds and getting the flu. But no, I don’t have any response to Kareem. No. At all.”

Maybe James’ did not get a chance to read KAJ’s essay, but Abdul-Jabbar goes into detail comparing the severeness between the common flus and COVID. Moreover, Kareem brings up how James has such a reach with over a hundred million followers on social media, and had previously chosen not to be a proponent of the vaccine and instead use the argument that every human has their own right to do what they want. Abdul-Jabbar goes in-depth of how COVID has affected the black community the most compared to other racial backgrounds.

This is not the first time Abdul-Jabbar has called out James about his actions whether it was dancing or his stance on the virus. We may not hear LeBron comment publicly about what Abdul-Jabbar feels about him, but we for sure will hear KAJ speak out whenever he disagrees with anything the King choses to do.