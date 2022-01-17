Lakers: LeBron James' TV Setup During NFL Game Goes Viral Online

The Lakers had a much-needed day off on Sunday. Following a thoroughly disappointing loss to the Nuggets on Saturday, most of the squad spent their day taking in the NFL playoff games.

That would include LeBron James, who had Lakers fans all across the internet talking about his setup. James posted a clip on Sunday while watching the Cowboys take on the 49ers on Wild Card weekend.

His setup featured a number of things that fans were impressed with, including a few familiar trophies.

The 4 NBA Championship trophies are quite the flex for a television setup. But the massive television is in itself a huge flex from Bron. What's that in the wine glass? We'll leave that up to you to decide.

James would later post on Twitter about how the Lakers have been playing as of late. He apologized to fans in the tweet and vowed that they would be better. That's certainly what fans in Los Angeles are hoping for.