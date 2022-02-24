Lakers: LeBron James Unhappy With LA And Why LA Didn't Trade Westbrook for Wall

The Lakers have their own version of a soap opera going down in Los Angeles right now. LeBron James appears to be unhappy with the way the team has approached winning, and that has resulted in a flurry of rumors.

Unfortunately, those rumors already involved the possible trade of LBJ this offseason. And things are already getting pretty wild with the ideas that have been tossed out there.

Aside from the possibility of dealing LBJ somewhere else, there has also been talk of him returning to Cleveland. That came after James openly admitted that he could not entirely close the door on that opportunity in the future.

But conversation surrounding Russell Westbrook has also been a hot topic since the deadline. But in all fairness, talks around Westbrook have been a problem for most of the season given the poor performance from him.

Will the Lakers get it together in time to make a REAL playoff push? These next few weeks will tell us a lot about that.