Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Unhappy With LA And Why LA Didn't Trade Westbrook for Wall

Lakers: LeBron James Unhappy With LA And Why LA Didn't Trade Westbrook for Wall

With so much happening surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this week, there is a whole lot of drama to dive into.

With so much happening surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this week, there is a whole lot of drama to dive into.

The Lakers have their own version of a soap opera going down in Los Angeles right now. LeBron James appears to be unhappy with the way the team has approached winning, and that has resulted in a flurry of rumors. 

Unfortunately, those rumors already involved the possible trade of LBJ this offseason. And things are already getting pretty wild with the ideas that have been tossed out there. 

Read More

Aside from the possibility of dealing LBJ somewhere else, there has also been talk of him returning to Cleveland. That came after James openly admitted that he could not entirely close the door on that opportunity in the future. 

But conversation surrounding Russell Westbrook has also been a hot topic since the deadline. But in all fairness, talks around Westbrook have been a problem for most of the season given the poor performance from him. 

Will the Lakers get it together in time to make a REAL playoff push? These next few weeks will tell us a lot about that. 

Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers: LeBron James Unhappy With LA And Why LA Didn't Trade Westbrook for Wall

By Brook Smith
34 seconds ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers: NBA Analyst Pushes For A LeBron James Trade This Offseason

By Brook Smith
2 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: NBA Analyst Believes LeBron James is Here to Stay in Los Angeles

By Brook Smith
17 hours ago
Kobe Bryant All Star Game
News

Lakers: This Kobe Bryant Card Just Sold For a Ridiculous Price

By Brook Smith
18 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Likes This Change He Has Seen in the Team Lately

By Brook Smith
Feb 23, 2022
Lebron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James' Incredibly High Praise For Steph Curry

By Brook Smith
Feb 23, 2022
lebron-perplexed
News

Lakers: LeBron James Might Force Los Angeles Into Making Trades This Offseason

By Brook Smith
Feb 22, 2022
Goran Dragic
News

Lakers: Why Goran Dragic Chose Brooklyn Over Los Angeles

By Brook Smith
Feb 22, 2022