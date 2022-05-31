Lakers Logo Earns Top Marks Across the Board in Recent Fan Survey

There's at least one set of standings that would include the Lakers near the top of the league. In a recent survey conducted by Onlinebetting.com, 1,100 fans voted for who they believe has the best current logo. The Lakers were ranked fifth according to the survey.

The Lakers logo hasn't changed much through the years, and for good reason. It's a classic logo - the yellow ball, the long script on the "R", "Los Angeles" tucked above "Lakers", I mean, what's not to love?

Chicago, another classic logo, earned the top spot, with Charlotte, Boston, and Minnesota rounding out the top five. Fans voted the Bulls logo as the "most intimidating logo", but also gave the Grizzlies and Hornets high marks in that category as well.

However, not every classic logo was warmly received by the fans. None other than the arch rival Boston Celtics were voted as the logo that people wish would get re-done. The Celtics leprechaun was also voted "least intimidating logo" and "worst current logo". Another result that will make Lakers fans smile is LA getting ranked third in "best colors" and Boston earning the same spot in "worst colors"

It's just one survey, but absolutely backs up the simple fact that purple and gold is a much better color combination than green and white.

The survey also asked fans if the NBA should replace Jerry West as the league logo. 78% of respondents thinks it's time for a change, with 31% of those fans stating that Kobe Bryant should replace a fellow Lakers legend as the silhouette on the logo.