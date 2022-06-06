Lakers: Longtime Boston Celtics Forward Takes Shot LA's Titles & James Worthy

The rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics is one of the best in sports. Depending on your age, you might argue the best. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, the Celtics are just three wins away from breaking the tie for most NBA championships between the two storied franchises.

The gravity of that possibility isn't lost on any of the high profile players, especially former Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell. In a story by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Maxwell had some choice words for former Lakers forward and NBA Hall-of-Famer James Worthy in regards to the prospect of Boston passing Los Angeles for the title record.

"And James Worthy, after we win this championship, I want you to smell our ass as we're going by."

That wasn't the only noteworthy quip from the notorious agitator, Maxwell also took a shot at the Lakers status as the premier franchise in the NBA and openly questioned the validity of the Minneapolis titles.

"It always means everything when you're going up against the Lakers. They're supposedly tied with us. People say they're the standard-bearer of the NBA but the Celtics have been that since the start."

Mychal Thompson, who was a member of two title-winning Lakers teams, including the squad that beat Boston in six in the 1987 Finals, also commented how the ring count between the two franchises.

"We are all Warriors fans now. They have to do us a favor and keep us tied with Boston. We can't let them get to 18 before us."

It's an easy decision for Thompson, whose son is of course Warriors guard Klay Thompson, but many Lakers fans have struggled with the idea of rooting for a Bay Area team instead of the hated Celtics.

This Finals matchup is the lesser of two evils, but one can guess which side of the debate Worthy is on.