Skip to main content
Lakers: Longtime Boston Celtics Forward Takes Shot LA's Titles & James Worthy

Lakers: Longtime Boston Celtics Forward Takes Shot LA's Titles & James Worthy

Cedric Maxwell didn't hold back in a recent article by ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Cedric Maxwell didn't hold back in a recent article by ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The rivalry between the Lakers and the Celtics is one of the best in sports. Depending on your age, you might argue the best. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, the Celtics are just three wins away from breaking the tie for most NBA championships between the two storied franchises. 

The gravity of that possibility isn't lost on any of the high profile players, especially former Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell. In a story by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Maxwell had some choice words for former Lakers forward and NBA Hall-of-Famer James Worthy in regards to the prospect of Boston passing Los Angeles for the title record.

"And James Worthy, after we win this championship, I want you to smell our ass as we're going by."

That wasn't the only noteworthy quip from the notorious agitator, Maxwell also took a shot at the Lakers status as the premier franchise in the NBA and openly questioned the validity of the Minneapolis titles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It always means everything when you're going up against the Lakers. They're supposedly tied with us. People say they're the standard-bearer of the NBA but the Celtics have been that since the start."

Mychal Thompson, who was a member of two title-winning Lakers teams, including the squad that beat Boston in six in the 1987 Finals, also commented how the ring count between the two franchises. 

"We are all Warriors fans now. They have to do us a favor and keep us tied with Boston. We can't let them get to 18 before us."

It's an easy decision for Thompson, whose son is of course Warriors guard Klay Thompson, but many Lakers fans have struggled with the idea of rooting for a Bay Area team instead of the hated Celtics.

This Finals matchup is the lesser of two evils, but one can guess which side of the debate Worthy is on. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18425608
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Replicates a Throwback Kobe Bryant Look

By Brenna White13 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: How LA Can Get the Most Out of Russell Westbrook Next Year

By Brenna White16 hours ago
Westbrook James Davis
News

Lakers: LA Columnist Suggests that Fixing LA's Roster is 'Impossible'

By Brenna White18 hours ago
USATSI_16228721
News

Lakers: Andre Drummond On the Challenge of Playing for LA

By Brenna White21 hours ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Thinks Anthony Davis Might Be Past His Prime

By Brenna WhiteJun 5, 2022
USATSI_18154021_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: National Pundit Believes Kevin Durant is Done with Kyrie Irving

By Eric EulauJun 4, 2022
USATSI_18047478_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Launches New Venture That's Been Years in the Making

By Eric EulauJun 4, 2022
USATSI_18423290_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Boston Celtics Veteran Says LA is "Very Lucky" to Have Darvin Ham

By Eric EulauJun 4, 2022