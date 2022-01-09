Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Lakers Looking to Break Grizzlies Record-Breaking Win Streak Tonight

Lakers Looking to Break Grizzlies Record-Breaking Win Streak Tonight

The Lakers will get another shot at Ja Morant and the Grizzlies tonight in Los Angeles. The last time these two teams matched up, Morant dropped 41 points against the Lakers and Memphis walked away with a 104-99 win. 

That loss for the Lakers was also magnified after they failed to get off a final shot. But LeBron James did put up 37 points of his own in that game, Los Angeles just failed to produce from their bench. They had a combined 18 points off of the bench in the loss. 

Tonight, the Grizzlies are going for their record-breaking ninth consecutive win. Those nine wins would be a franchise record after beating the Clippers on Saturday night. But to do that, they'll have to run through a red hot Lakers squad. 

Read More

The Lakers have pulled out four consecutive wins and have won five of their last six. Part of that has to do with LeBron James going absolutely insane with his offensive production, and part can be attributed to a drastic change within the lineup. 

James getting the start at center has opened up more opportunities for guys like Stanely Johnson and Malik Monk. Both of them are taking advantage of those opportunities and proving to be very productive additions to the lineup.

lebron james ja morant usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers Looking to Break Grizzlies Record-Breaking Win Streak Tonight

1 minute ago
dwight howard 10-3-21
News

Lakers: Dwight Howard Drops Ceremonial Puck for the Kings

1 hour ago
malik monk usa today 12-25-21
News

Lakers: How Los Angeles Can Re-Sign Malik Monk, and How Much It Will Cost

3 hours ago
USATSI_17454475
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley Sets the Defense Tone for LA Says Lebron James

4 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Praises Memphis Grizzlies Ahead of Sunday Showdown

7 hours ago
malik monk usa today 12-25-21
News

Lakers: Malik Monk's Versatility is Changing Everything For Los Angeles

21 hours ago
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Moves Up to Second in MVP Projections

23 hours ago
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Identifies the Three Areas Where LA Must Improve

Jan 8, 2022