Lakers Looking to Break Grizzlies Record-Breaking Win Streak Tonight

The Lakers will get another shot at Ja Morant and the Grizzlies tonight in Los Angeles. The last time these two teams matched up, Morant dropped 41 points against the Lakers and Memphis walked away with a 104-99 win.

That loss for the Lakers was also magnified after they failed to get off a final shot. But LeBron James did put up 37 points of his own in that game, Los Angeles just failed to produce from their bench. They had a combined 18 points off of the bench in the loss.

Tonight, the Grizzlies are going for their record-breaking ninth consecutive win. Those nine wins would be a franchise record after beating the Clippers on Saturday night. But to do that, they'll have to run through a red hot Lakers squad.

The Lakers have pulled out four consecutive wins and have won five of their last six. Part of that has to do with LeBron James going absolutely insane with his offensive production, and part can be attributed to a drastic change within the lineup.

James getting the start at center has opened up more opportunities for guys like Stanely Johnson and Malik Monk. Both of them are taking advantage of those opportunities and proving to be very productive additions to the lineup.