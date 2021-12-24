Lakers Looking to Sign Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day Contracts

The Lakers are planning to add some players before L.A. plays the Nets on Christmas day.

The Lakers are preparing for their next game against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas day and it appears that includes adding a few new players to the mix. L.A. has been hit just as hard as any team with players testing postive for COVID-19, which means this is the time to make adjustments. As the Nets get James Harden back just in time for Christmas, L.A. needs to plan accordingly.

On Friday morning, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced that L.A. is planning to sign Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day contracts in hopes of having them ready for Saturday night.

This would bring Darren Collison out of retirement and back to the league considering he has not played since his 2018-19 season with the Indiana Pacers. According to Adrian Wojnarowski Collison has considered making a comeback and will make this return with the Lakers. Stanley Johnson played last season for the Toronto Raptors and will make his next move with L.A.

The Lakers are going to be without Trevor Ariza for another important night, right after they got him back. With that said, Johnson could make for a good replacement and allow the team to make better defensive plays.

So far, the Lakers have had Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore, and even head coach Frank Vogel enter the league's health and safety protocols. As Saturday approaches, L.A. needs all the help they can get.

Tip-off for the Lakers vs. Nets matchup will be on Christmas day at 5:00 p.m. at what will now be known as Crypto.com Arena.