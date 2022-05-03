Skip to main content
Lakers: Magic Johnson Congratulates Clayton Kershaw On His Latest Milestone

Lakers: Magic Johnson Congratulates Clayton Kershaw On His Latest Milestone

The Lakers great took to Twitter to congratulate Clayton Kershaw for his latest achievement.

The Lakers great took to Twitter to congratulate Clayton Kershaw for his latest achievement.

Magic Johnson has been known to be an active Twitter user. If there's something of note happening in the sports world, Magic is going to Tweet about it. Those are just the rules. He didn't disappoint on Saturday. 

After Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw passed Hall-of-Famer Don Sutton for the franchise all-time strikeout record in a home game at Dodger Stadium, Magic put his thumbs to work.

Magic isn't just a Dodgers fan though. Magic was the frontman for the Guggenheim Group's successful bid to purchase the Dodgers franchise from the villainous Frank McCourt. Meaning, the Lakers legend is a co-owner of the other beloved LA sports franchise.

He also co-owns Los Angeles Football Club of the MLB and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

Like any good sports franchise owner, Magic can be spotted in the seats at Chavez Ravine.

