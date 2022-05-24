Skip to main content
Lakers: Magic Johnson Sounds Off On Lack Of 'Accountability' This Past Season

Lakers: Magic Johnson Sounds Off On Lack Of 'Accountability' This Past Season

Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes that this year's team was missing a major ingredient that every successful team needs.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes that this year's team was missing a major ingredient that every successful team needs.

The Athletic's David Aldridge recently conducted an interview with Magic Johnson. Johnson, like many current and former athletes, is getting involved in the NFT game, but of course, Aldridge had to ask Magic a question or two about the Lakers franchise.

The NBA reporter asked Magic for the type of head coach he would like to see his beloved Lakers hire. Johnson laid out what he believes is the most important quality for a head coach in today's NBA. His comments also served as his referendum on this past season's Lakers. 

"But the most important thing to me is accountability. They must hold everybody, one through 15, accountable. And we got away from accountability. Guys never talked about that this season. It was always somebody else’s fault. I hated that. Never, ‘Hey, I played bad. Hey, It’s on me.’ So whether it’s an ex-player or not, but the trend is ex-players. But if not, I want a coach that’s going to hold everybody accountable. And, so, that’s what I would like to see."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Magic hinted that he would prefer the Lakers hire an ex-player to be their next head coach.

"I think that, to me, they’re showing you, right now. Probably besides Erik Spoelstra, all the other three that’s in the final four are ex-players. So, I think that says a lot about these young ex-players who command respect right away, who have done it before. I’m not saying it has to be an ex-player, but I’m saying you have to look at what’s going on. Most of the guys who are in the playoffs."

Johnson's comments suggest that of the three finalists for the job, Darvin Ham is his preferred choice to become the next Lakers head coach since neither Terry Stotts, nor Kenny Atkinson, played in the NBA.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_13837739_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Haven't Fully Ruled Out Doc Rivers Becoming Available

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18061512_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Led LA in an Important Stat This Season

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_11806610_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Woj Says Charlotte Job is 'Certainly' Going to Compete with LA Vacancy

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_17139344_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: Woman Files for Legal Protection from Rajon Rondo

By Staff WriterMay 22, 2022
USATSI_14136197_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Insiders Provide Scouting Reports on LA's Head Coaching Finalists

By Eric EulauMay 22, 2022
USATSI_7788283_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Juwan Howard Turned Down Opportunity to Become Finalist for LA Job

By Eric EulauMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18042293_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Still Believes LA Might Waive or Release Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauMay 22, 2022
USATSI_17806967_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Nears Impressive LeBron James Record

By Eric EulauMay 22, 2022