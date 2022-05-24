Lakers: Magic Johnson Sounds Off On Lack Of 'Accountability' This Past Season

The Athletic's David Aldridge recently conducted an interview with Magic Johnson. Johnson, like many current and former athletes, is getting involved in the NFT game, but of course, Aldridge had to ask Magic a question or two about the Lakers franchise.

The NBA reporter asked Magic for the type of head coach he would like to see his beloved Lakers hire. Johnson laid out what he believes is the most important quality for a head coach in today's NBA. His comments also served as his referendum on this past season's Lakers.

"But the most important thing to me is accountability. They must hold everybody, one through 15, accountable. And we got away from accountability. Guys never talked about that this season. It was always somebody else’s fault. I hated that. Never, ‘Hey, I played bad. Hey, It’s on me.’ So whether it’s an ex-player or not, but the trend is ex-players. But if not, I want a coach that’s going to hold everybody accountable. And, so, that’s what I would like to see."

Magic hinted that he would prefer the Lakers hire an ex-player to be their next head coach.

"I think that, to me, they’re showing you, right now. Probably besides Erik Spoelstra, all the other three that’s in the final four are ex-players. So, I think that says a lot about these young ex-players who command respect right away, who have done it before. I’m not saying it has to be an ex-player, but I’m saying you have to look at what’s going on. Most of the guys who are in the playoffs."

Johnson's comments suggest that of the three finalists for the job, Darvin Ham is his preferred choice to become the next Lakers head coach since neither Terry Stotts, nor Kenny Atkinson, played in the NBA.