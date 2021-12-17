Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Lakers Malik Monk Will Remain in Health and Safety Protocols Along with Four Others

    It was announced on Friday, Malik Monk will remain in health and safety protocols.
    This season the NBA is taking things to a whole new level when it comes to precautionary measures to keep players safe. Right now the Lakers seem to be getting hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks, and even though Russell Westbrook was fortunate enough to test out of these protocols, other players were not so lucky. 

    Despite the information that was circling around on Thursday, it appears that Malik Monk will not be returning sooner than many think. Monk will remain in the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. The other four players that are now currently in these protocols are Dwight Howard, Talen Horton-Tucker, Avery Bradley, and the one that was just announced this morning, Kendrick Nunn. 

    Yesterday it was announced by NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski that Malik Monk had tested out of NBA protocols, but there are now newer updates ahead of tonight's game. According to Wojnarowski, Monk was cleared to fly from L.A. to Minnesota to join the team but has not been cleared to play. 

    Being without Monk for another game should not hurt the Lakers, especially because they have not fallen short of star athletes to put their trust in. Although, having Malik Monk out on the court has proven to help L.A. a lot. 

    The Lakers will be playing the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 7:00 p.m. 

