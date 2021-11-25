Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Lakers: Malik Monk's Incredibly High Praise For LeBron James as a Generational Talent

    We all know that LeBron is the MJ of this generation.
    Even at 36 years old, we still get to watch LeBron James take command in games and win it for the Lakers. He did exactly that on Wednesday night in Indiana. James scored 39 points and took complete control in overtime, including a dagger three to help seal it. 

    Malik Monk got to witness it all as a teammate this time. The young guard spoke after the win about what LeBron means to the team and what it's like getting to watch him take over. 

    He also called him the Michael Jordan of his generation. 

    That’s why he’s the GOAT, man. Take control of the game, let everybody know he was in no rush. He’ll bring us home, man, and that’s what I seen. Like you said, I’ve been watching him my whole life. He’s like our Jordan in my generation. So, just seeing that and I’m just blessed to be able to be out there with him and just learn from him every day.

    We've all heard the LeBron/MJ comparisons for far too long. But it's certainly not unreasonable to at least call LBJ of this generation of the NBA, whether you like it or not. 

    Appreciate the greatness. Especially if you're a Lakers fan. James' 39 points were a season-high.   

