Lakers: Malik Monk's Ridiculous Move Brings Fans to Their Feet

In a year that has been marked by struggles and disappointment, a win on Friday almost came too easy for the Lakers. LeBron James put up 41 points in just 29 minutes and Los Angeles cruised to a 33-point victory, their 18th of the year.

And while the Lakers didn't get much production from guys like Russell Westbrook in the win, the role players came through. That included Malik Monk, who scored 18 and went 2-for-5 from three-point range.

But one play in the fourth quarter from Monk had Lakers fans jumping to their feet, even with a massive lead. Monk drove from the baseline past three defenders and used a circus finish to earn the and-1. It was a good reminder that at his best, Monk is one of the most athletic guys on the court.

Monk's crazy finish extended the Lakers' lead to 24 points at the time. They would go on to score a ridiculous 139 points despite their starters checking out of the game early with a huge lead.

All-in-all, a great way for the Lakers to finish out the 2021 portion of the season. They take on the Timberwolves on Sunday with a chance to get back to the .500 mark once again.

A little bit of a break in their strength of schedule could provide the Lakers with a chance to get things going. They play a handful of teams over the net two weeks that have struggled greatly early on in the season.