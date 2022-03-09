Lakers Might Not Be Able to Keep Malik Monk Next Season

The Lakers have got to start thinking about next season at this point. They haven't necessarily given up on their hopes for this year, but the long-term health of the organization has to come first at this point.

That could mean a lot of things, most notably figuring out how to approach the Russell Westbrook situation. But they will also need to figure out how to compete for next season, something the Lakers want to do every year.

Bringing back Malik Monk is one way that they can do that. The Lakers signed Monk to a one-year deal worth $1.78 million this offseason, and it's paying off big time. But just because he is here now does not mean that he will be in Los Angeles after he hits free agency.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski spoke about Monk on his podcast recently, and he doesn't think the Lakers have a shot at him.

"You look back and it's insane he was a minimum player. But you've seen him increase his value. They won't be able to afford to keep him."

Dave McMenamin seemed to agree with him, saying that there are going to be way more teams in on Monk this time around.

"The difference is last summer, three teams called. The Lakers, the Mavericks, the Knicks. This summer, you would imagine not only based on how much money will be out there on the market, but just the way he was able to perform this year, there will probably be more offers."

Monk is averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 assists per game in 27.4 minutes. He's also shooting 45 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. More importantly, he's proven that he can be that athletic guy to make the tough plays for the Lakers.

Monk has started 23 of the 58 games he has played this year. When LeBron James has been out with injuries, he's been a guy the Lakers have leaned on heavily. He's a huge depth piece for them, and missing out in free agency would be a massive blow.