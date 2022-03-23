Skip to main content
Lakers: National Pundit Explains Why LeBron James Isn't First Team All-NBA

The Ringer Bill Simmons suggests that the Lakers team performance should preclude LeBron James from being All-NBA First Team this season.

Only ten games remain in the Lakers season and LeBron James has put together another noteworthy season. Through Monday, the 37-year-old is the NBA's scoring leader (30.0 PPG)  after putting up 36 or more points in three straight games. On the whole, his 2021-2022 campaign has been downright impressive. 

With the regular season winding down, it's time for the NBA media to start penciling out their All-NBA teams. Despite LeBron's scoring prowess this season, The Ringer's Bill Simmons explained on his namesake podcast why James should end up Third Team All-NBA.

"In general, I don’t like the guy on the below-.500 team getting a first or second team unless he’s just had an amazing season.”

Now, the Boston area native is a self-admitted Laker hater and suggested that Jayson Tatum deserves the second team nod over LeBron in log jam of worthy forward candidates. Whether or not LeBron's season qualifies as "amazing" is up to each voter's subjective interpretation, but the Lakers record is purely objective. Barring a massive run by the Lakers, it's highly likely they'll finish well under .500.

As the NBA expert notes, the season isn't over yet and a lot could happen down the stretch to affect All-NBA voting. 

Simmons' perspective wasn't solely framed by his vitriol for the Lakers. He outlined how the bevy of star forwards who deserve All-NBA consideration (Giannis, DeRozan, Luka, Tatum, LeBron), plus how Embiid and Jokic are labeled by voters (as forwards or centers) make for a complicated situation for LeBron.

“If DeRozan is forward, this gets really complicated because then LeBron has to go to the third team which will cause probably a riot. I actually think we might have rioting if LeBron is third team All NBA.”

Last year, LeBron was Second Team All-NBA and one could argue he's been better than the 2020-2021 version of himself.

We'll find out in time, but as it stands, there's at least one voter who will be be putting LeBron on the third team. 

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

