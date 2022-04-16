Lakers: NBA Analyst says LA Could Acquire a Young Superstar

It is no secret that the Lakers are going to have to make some changes moving forward, especially after going almost 20 games under .500 and missing out on the playoffs. Whether it is moving on from some of their veteran players or adding some newest additions to the team, the Lakers should be looking to make some kind of change.

With that said, that brings in the question of who and when? According to NBA analyst, Jay Williams on ESPN's First take, Hornets point guard LeMelo Ball could find his way to Los Angeles eventually.

“When I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but purple and gold,” Williams said. “It’s written over the way he dresses, the style in which he pulls up to games. It relates to his whole social media image, where he’s from, and his dad had so much to do with how things are orchestrated, even with Lonzo getting there the first time.”

LaMelo Ball is a young and powerful player that could benefit the Lakers. Using Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies as an example, that team is full of young powerful athletes and that helped them be number one in the Southwest Division.

Ball averaged about 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists during the 2021-22 season. He also had a career-high three-point percentage of 38.9%.

Although the Charlotte Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament and are now eliminated, the future is still bright for Ball. Hornets owner Michael Jordan also most likely sees what everyone else sees and will try to keep Ball for as long as he can.