Lakers: NBA Draft Expert Lists Three Players LA Should Target with No. 35 Pick

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor highlighted three players that the Lakers should consider drafting with their newly acquired second round pick.

Hours before today's NBA Draft, the Lakers acquired a second round draft pick from the Orland Magic in exchange for a future second round pick and cash. The Lakers, now armed with the number 35 pick, have an opportunity to add a potential rotation player. That is, if they make the right pick.

Once the news broke that the Lakers now have a pick in the draft, fans and reporters were quick to point out that LA has selected productive players in the past later in the draft: Ivica Zubac, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, and Thomas Bryant - just to name a few.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, who maniacally covers the NBA Draft, believes there's "tons of good options" at No. 35 and included three wings that could be potential fits in Los Angeles. 

Wendell Moore Jr.

The 6'4" Moore spent three years at Duke and was characterized by O'Connor as a "selfless passer". O'Connor does believe that Moore has some great potential as a defender at the NBA level, but will probably never be an offensive dynamo.

"With a near-7-foot wingspan, he has the versatility to switch across positions. He’s even strong as a post defender. When he’s engaged on defense, he appears to take pride in getting stops by focusing off-ball."

Christian Braun

Like Moore, Braun received strong marks from O'Connor for his defensive potential, but his ability to shoot efficiently is slight cause for concern. The Kansas wing boasts some encouraging defensive characteristics. 

"Strong off-ball defender who makes proper rotations while also freelancing and baiting opponents into making bad passes. Braun can be a nuisance, and he’s energetic on the ball with the quickness and toughness to battle one-on-one. He’s also an active rebounder, snatching over six per game."

Caleb Houstan

Unlike Moore and Braun, Houstan is a college one-and-done, but O'Connor believes his questionable athleticism could be problematic at the next level. That being said, he's another wing with promising defensive makeup. 

"Strong team defender who constantly stays engaged in the play and makes smart rotations. On-ball, he fights hard and has good fundamentals and positioning to compensate for his lack of elite athleticism."

The NBA Draft begins at 5PM PT today. 

