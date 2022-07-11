Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

Lakers: NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

The Memphis Grizzlies find a gem after the draft with expert analysis comparing him to a Laker fan favorite, Austin Reaves

The Memphis Grizzlies find a gem after the draft with expert analysis comparing him to a Laker fan favorite, Austin Reaves

Memphis Grizzlies' Kenny Lofton Jr. has made a huge impression in the summer league, most notably for his performance against the No. 2 pick in the draft, Chet Holmgren. 

Holmgren would go on to finish the game shooting 3-for-11 from the field, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Lofton Jr. finished with 19 points and dominated Holmgren in the paint. 

The two-way player who managed to slip through the entire draft for the Grizzlies to snatch up reminds an NBA expert about the Lakers very own two-way player, Austin Reaves

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his first season with the Lakers, Reaves provided a much needed spark off the bench with his hustle and intensity every time he stepped on the court. Although he finished with a modest averages of 7 points and 3 rebounds a game, his impact among a group of veterans did not go unnoticed. 

Unlike Lofton Jr., Reaves did not have any breakout games during his Summer League, although he finished with a respectable 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game. 

Reaves had to work his way into the Lakers lineup and NBA Insider Keith Smith believes Lofton Jr. will follow the same role as Reaves did for the Lakers. 

If Lofton Jr. were to follow in the steps of Reaves, it would be huge for the Grizzlies. Reaves most notably led the Lakers in plus-minus this season despite starting just 19 games. This may not be the greatest stat to get on the Reaves hype, but it does show that the Lakers should include Reaves in any future plans. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies

USATSI_18666783_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Undrafted Rookie Cole Swider Keeps Turning Heads

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: Own Startling Championship Odds Despite Lackluster Roster

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers: Rob Pelinka Hints at Future Moves for LA Roster

By Ryan Menzie15 hours ago
USATSI_17111828_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Damian Lillard Weighs in on LeBron James-vs-Michael Jordan Debate

By Ryan Menzie16 hours ago
USATSI_18641649_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

By Ryan Menzie17 hours ago
USATSI_6945280_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Might Retire Pau Gasol's Number Next Season Says Insider

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
lebron-james1
News

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Factor Into LeBron James Signing Extension

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
myles-turner
News

Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield and Myles Turner 'Prime' Trade Targets for LA

By Staff Writer21 hours ago