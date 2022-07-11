Lakers: NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

Memphis Grizzlies' Kenny Lofton Jr. has made a huge impression in the summer league, most notably for his performance against the No. 2 pick in the draft, Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren would go on to finish the game shooting 3-for-11 from the field, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Lofton Jr. finished with 19 points and dominated Holmgren in the paint.

The two-way player who managed to slip through the entire draft for the Grizzlies to snatch up reminds an NBA expert about the Lakers very own two-way player, Austin Reaves.

In his first season with the Lakers, Reaves provided a much needed spark off the bench with his hustle and intensity every time he stepped on the court. Although he finished with a modest averages of 7 points and 3 rebounds a game, his impact among a group of veterans did not go unnoticed.

Unlike Lofton Jr., Reaves did not have any breakout games during his Summer League, although he finished with a respectable 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds a game.

Reaves had to work his way into the Lakers lineup and NBA Insider Keith Smith believes Lofton Jr. will follow the same role as Reaves did for the Lakers.

If Lofton Jr. were to follow in the steps of Reaves, it would be huge for the Grizzlies. Reaves most notably led the Lakers in plus-minus this season despite starting just 19 games. This may not be the greatest stat to get on the Reaves hype, but it does show that the Lakers should include Reaves in any future plans.