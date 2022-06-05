Lakers: NBA Expert Thinks Anthony Davis Might Be Past His Prime

Anthony Davis continues to be an asset to the Lakers roster when he is healthy. He is a powerful player who can do everything out on the court. Not only does he have incredible abilities offensively, but he is even better at defending. However, will he be able to continue playing at this level?

Well, according to Kevin Smith of Sportac.com some may not be as confident in Davis' abilities.

"There’s also been some buzz that the Lakers should consider moving Anthony Davis. While unlikely, the idea isn’t entirely meritless."

Smith continued and talked about how Davis is moving past his prime.

"Davis has appeared in just 76 games over the past two seasons, as he’s dealt with a variety of injuries. His play was better last season than in the season before, but Davis may be on the downswing of his career. He’ll be 30 towards the end of next season and his days of appearing in more than 60-65 games are probably over."

Now, Davis has dealt with many injuries in his career, but he has always been able to bounce back to playing at a high level. As long as Davis is able to stay healthy, he can still play with the same amount of intensity.

Anthony Davis can be a dominant player, although it is understandable why some may be concerned. Nonetheless, Davis averaged 23.2 points, 3.1 assists, and 9.9 rebounds throughout the 40 games he played last season. He also averaged 2.3 blocks a game.

Some will argue he is moving downhill, but as long as he is healthy, he will still be able to take over on the court.