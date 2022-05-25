Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Insider Calls for LA to Cut Russell Westbrook

Lakers: NBA Insider Calls for LA to Cut Russell Westbrook

This is certainly an angle to take on the Westbrook situation.

This is certainly an angle to take on the Westbrook situation.

The Russell Westbrook situation might be the most interesting storyline of this upcoming offseason. With the Lakers clearly ready to be done with Russ, there are so many different routes they could go. 

For starters, they could try to trade him. That sounds like it will cost them a first-round pick if reports are accurate. Teams want a first-rounder in order to cover the final year of his contract. They could also just suck it up and have him play in 2022-23.

Or, the Lakers could literally cut him, as suggested by The Athletic's Jovan Buha. He asserts that the best thing they could do for this team is to send him home on day one, a move that would be wild to watch. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There is no salvaging the situation. He’s unwilling to adapt — and clearly unaware that he needs to. Unless the Lakers are willing to punt on another James-Davis season, their best option is to either trade Westbrook — and send out a first-round pick or two if the market doesn’t soften — or to send him home and proceed without him next season.Westbrook can no longer carry the burden of successfully being the offensive focal point, which is precisely what the Lakers brought him in to do when James and/or Davis miss time due to injury."

That would be one of the craziest moves that we have seen from this Lakers front office in recent years. Eating up that much money for a year might be worth it though. Especially if their next best option is to give up a first-rounder. 

The Lakers want out of the Russell Westbrook experiment. That much is clear right now. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18149822_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: ESPN NBA Analysts Sick of LA Coaching Updates During Playoff Broadcasts

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_18006022_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Resets His Own All-NBA Record

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_17194761_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Rocks Custom Kobe-MJ Pants Before Game 4

By Eric Eulau8 hours ago
USATSI_18192628
News

Lakers: Colin Cowherd Explains Why Doc Rivers is the Best Fit in LA

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_17219508
News

Lakers Have 'No Intention' of Trading First Rounder in a Russell Westbrook Deal

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_6085122_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Roasts LA Over Head Coaching Candidates

By Eric EulauMay 24, 2022
USATSI_17173273_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Zach Lavine Addresses LA Rumors and LaVar Ball's Comments

By Eric EulauMay 24, 2022
USATSI_7861361_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former LA Guard Makes His Pitch to Rejoin Team This Summer

By Eric EulauMay 24, 2022