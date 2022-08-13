Skip to main content
Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals LA's Tantalizing Christmas Day Matchup

NBA Insider Marc Stein announced the Lakers will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day this season.

The NBA schedule is set to release within the next week or so. Even though fans are excited to see the full release of the schedule, it’s always fun to see NBA’s annual Christmas Day matchups. Historically, the NBA schedules some incredible matchups on Christmas and some consider it the unofficial start of the season. Fans of the game eagerly anticipate getting to watch matchups that are worth unwrapping on December 25th. Lakers fans included.

With the Lakers being one of the premier organizations with one of the games biggest starts in LeBron James, they are currently slated to receive a prime-time game waiting for them under their Christmas tree.

With potential changes in the horizon, Stein did point out that the league hardly makes changes to their initial December 25th schedule.

The Lakers- Mavericks matchup will be played in Dallas. This will be the Lakers first game away from Cyrpto.com Arena since X-Mas 2018.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are primed to put on a show. These two superstars mirror each other so much on the court; it’s always fun to seeing the new regime vs old regime.

LA came off a disastrous season from beginning to end with it resulted in a 33-49 record and the 11th seed in the Western Conference. While Dallas made the Western Conference Finals last season for the first time since 2011.

Lakers are prepared to play in their 23rd Christmas Day game in a row while the Mavericks missed out on one last year.

Lakers and Mavericks last played each other on Christmas in 2020 with LA coming out on top 138-115 in LA. 

